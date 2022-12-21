Florida State has bolstered the trenches with its newest announced signing.

Four-star defensive tackle commit Keith Sampson Jr. has signed with the Seminoles, FSU announced Wednesday just after 7:30 a.m.

The New Bern (N.C.) High product and 6-foot-3, 285-pound interior defensive lineman ranks as the No. 19 defensive tackle and No. 13 player from North Carolina in the 2023 recruiting class.

Sampson has been committed to FSU since March 5, announcing his decision while on campus for one of FSU’s Junior Day events.

He’s taken a few visits elsewhere throughout his recruiting process, officially visiting North Carolina in June and officially visiting NC State the weekend of Dec. 9. Through it all, however, he’s been vocal on Twitter that his loyalties remain with the Seminoles and FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins. He took his long-awaited official visit to FSU this past weekend, a fitting end to his recruiting process.

Sampson also had a fitting end to his high school career, helping lead New Bern to its fourth state championship in program history with a perfect 16-0 record his senior season. While Sampson was effective as both a sophomore (10 tackles for loss and four sacks) and junior (12 tackles for loss and seven sacks), his production ramped up significantly during his senior season. Sampson finished his final season at New Bern with 96 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and six pass deflections.

Sampson is FSU’s lone high-school defensive tackle signee, but the Seminoles have already landed one transfer DT and are recruiting others to bolster their numbers there.



