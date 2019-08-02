It was just a few minutes before the first practice of the season, and the two quarterbacks vying for the first-team spot stood five feet apart on Friday morning, answering questions about the upcoming competition.

It's a major story line of Florida State's preseason camp and figures to be right up until Willie Taggart names the starter.

Both James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook expect to win the job. Only one can. And the competition has most certainly begun.

"I want to help the team win," Hornibrook said Friday morning. "That's first and foremost. That's why I came here, and that's what I want to do."

He came here to play.

But nothing is a given. The Wisconsin graduate transfer will have to win the job from a redshirt sophomore who has long been considered one of the best leaders on the entire roster.

"He's a great guy," Hornibrook said of Blackman. "He's been great to me. And you can tell this team really likes and appreciates him. He does a great job with leadership, and you can tell all the guys trust him."



