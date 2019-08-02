FSU Football opens camp: QBs Blackman, Hornibrook ready to compete
It was just a few minutes before the first practice of the season, and the two quarterbacks vying for the first-team spot stood five feet apart on Friday morning, answering questions about the upcoming competition.
It's a major story line of Florida State's preseason camp and figures to be right up until Willie Taggart names the starter.
Both James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook expect to win the job. Only one can. And the competition has most certainly begun.
"I want to help the team win," Hornibrook said Friday morning. "That's first and foremost. That's why I came here, and that's what I want to do."
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Sign up, get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com
He came here to play.
But nothing is a given. The Wisconsin graduate transfer will have to win the job from a redshirt sophomore who has long been considered one of the best leaders on the entire roster.
"He's a great guy," Hornibrook said of Blackman. "He's been great to me. And you can tell this team really likes and appreciates him. He does a great job with leadership, and you can tell all the guys trust him."
Blackman said the idea of being challenged for the starting QB spot is nothing new.
"To be honest," he said, "I challenge myself every day."
After being thrust into a starting role as a true freshman in 2017, Blackman said that redshirting a season ago -- he started just one game in 2018 -- was a benefit for him in the long run.
"I was able to see the game from a different point of view," he said.
He said he's grown as a player and a leader.
Blackman added that he's grown physically as well.
Blackman said he came into college weighing 155 pounds. For his first college game, he weighed 162.
Now, he's up to 195.
"I've been seeing a lot more zip on the ball," Blackman said of the added weight and strength. "I've been throwing it further."
Time will tell if that will help him take the first snap in Jacksonville.
Stay connected with our Live Updates from FSU Football practice on the Tribal Council.
*ALSO SEE: First look at the Seminoles' newcomers reporting for practice
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council