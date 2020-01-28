Tennessee high school teammates Markeston Douglas and Darion Williamson were Florida State's only official visitors this past weekend, and on Tuesday they both committed to FSU. Williamson announced his decision early Tuesday afternoon, and Douglas announced his commitment to the Seminoles shortly afterward.

It's not often that an official visit weekend will result in a 100 percent commitment rate, but that's exactly what happened for the Florida State football team.

Douglas raved on Sunday about Florida State's coaches and others inside the program.

"I like Florida State a lot," he said. "Really good people and actually care about you."

Douglas said the Seminoles also sold him on the idea that they use three tight ends heavily in their rotation on offense and that they love his ability as a blocker.

With the additions of Douglas and Darion Williamson, FSU now has 23 commitments for the class of 2020. The Seminoles landed commitments from Louisiana speedster Corey Wren on Sunday and Arkansas offensive tackle Robert Scott on Monday.