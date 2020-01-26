As soon as he took the job as Florida State’s head football coach in early December, Mike Norvell made it clear what he wanted to do on the offensive side of the ball.

Wren, who started at Louisiana power John Curtis High, becomes the second product from that talent-rich state to join the Seminoles’ 2020 class. FSU also landed talented athlete Ja’Khi Douglas during the early signing period.

Wren, who is expected to play tailback at FSU, brings big-time speed and is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. The Seminoles landed him after battling Ole Miss, Arkansas, Oklahoma State and many others.

Wren is also a top-rated high school track and field prospect. Earlier this year, he was committed to Georgia but later backed off that pledge.

Here are comments from Wren about his commitment to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman:

"I've been committed to Florida State for about a week now. I called them last week and let them know I'd be committing. I trust Mike Norvell, his vision, Kenny Dillingham and his vision, and the whole staff, including Coach (David) Johnson, the running backs coach. The reason I was ready to commit early was to take attention away from me and National Signing Day so the rest of my teammates could have their own moments. They deserve their individual attention for signing and not just me."

"Look at their resumes. They have used guys like Kenny Gainwell up at Memphis right now, Darrell Henderson with the Los Angeles Rams. They've put guys of my caliber and brought them to the NFL to have great success, and what place better to do that than Florida State. The brand, the school itself ... it's the best of both worlds. It's just an opportunity I couldn't let slip."

"The last time I visited Florida State (last summer) I planned on committing, but my pops told me to hold back and not knocking the other staff, but we didn't click off-the-field with the coaches, so I didn't commit to Florida State when I visited over the summer. Now, the right coaches are in place, the right brand, the right school, it worked out perfectly for me and my family. Tallahassee is five hours away and my dad can come to games. It's an opportunity I couldn't let pass."

"The vision never changed with Mike Norvell. He told me he'd use me the same way while he was at Memphis. That stood out to me. He didn't contact me or pressure me to commit. He told us to give them a chance, to bring us up there and if I liked it, I could jump aboard. I enjoyed talking to him, so it was a no-brainer. This was a place I should be at. Coach Johnson and I have been building a relationship since before he recruited me at Tennessee. We're from the same area of New Orleans, so it doesn't get better than that. He understands where I come from and the lifestyle down here. Now, the two come together and for them being to coach me is the best of both worlds."

"Looking at their resumes ... a coach can show you better than they can tell you. They've had guys just as big as me, just as small as me, and they find a way to get the ball into their hands to make plays. Coach Dillingham's offense is about getting the ball in space and making a play, and that's what I love. That's been my life at John Curtis -- except running between the tackles all the time. I'm just scratching the surface with this football thing and I have a lot to learn with great coaches who have a great mindset to win. I'm gonna go there and get developed on and off the field and become a better man. They kept it real with me at Memphis. They knew they weren't gonna be a top-five school for me, but still recruited me even when I was committed to Georgia. They kept in touch with me and Coach (Carlos) Locklyn stayed in contact. I felt the love from the whole coaching staff."

