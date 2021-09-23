FSU Football planning to host 3 key official visitors this weekend
The Florida State football team returns home this Saturday to face ACC rival Louisville, and the Seminoles also will be hosting some very important recruits.
There are three big-name targets coming on official visits, and an in-state prospect who is committed to another school is coming for an unofficial.
Here is a closer look at each of those prospects, where the Seminoles stand with each, who is the top competition and what FSU needs to do to make a big push.
***Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***
OFFICIAL VISITORS (3)
The Skinny on DB Earl Little & keys to watch for on visit
Obviously, the 2021 season hasn't gone the way the Seminoles wanted it so far, but elite South Florida cornerback Earl Little is still very engaged based on how much he talks with the FSU staff. He's got a really good connection with head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. Coming into the visit, Alabama appears to be out in front. But the home-state 'Noles could make a move by showing improvement on the field, because Little clearly is interested in Norvell's vision for the program.
One thing FSU won't have to do is show Little what things are like around the program and the players and coaches. The Seminoles nailed that part in the summer when Little took a three-day visit to FSU. Afterward, he spoke very highly of the atmosphere and his comfort level in Tallahassee. Now, the 'Noles need to show more on the field. Winning is obviously the top priority, but a strong effort from the defensive backs would also be key -- especially if Little sees how he could flourish in this scheme. It's never an easy chore when you are battling Alabama for a recruit, but the Seminoles aren't out of it here. Miami and Southern Cal are also in the mix.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news