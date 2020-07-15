The Florida State football team returned to the practice fields earlier this week for team conditioning as the Seminoles work toward getting back in shape for the 2020 football season. On Wednesday, at a Tallahassee grade school, they did their part to give back to the community. The Seminoles helped build a rock garden at Riley Elementary and have partnered with the school to conduct a book drive for the students. The $11,608 check head coach Mike Norvell presented to the school on Wednesday was to purchase books for classrooms and the school's library. Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

The rock garden is designed for Riley students to decorate and paint individual rocks -- "with a kind word that has significance to them," according to a press release from FSU. "By being able to partner with Riley Elementary, it gives us a tremendous opportunity to impact Tallahassee's youth ...," Norvell said. "To be able to provide books, raising over $11,000 for this cause, I'm grateful for all of Tallahassee to be able to join with our football program and our players and be able to make an impact. More than anything else, that's what we want to do." "We understand the platform that we have, we understand the opportunities that are in front of us, but we want our actions to speak louder than any words. ... When you see the sweat that's on (the players') foreheads you know that this is something that they're definitely passionate about." FSU star receiver Tamorrion Terry and senior defensive end Janarius Robinson were part of the group who pitched at the school early Wednesday afternoon. Other players and coaches came through in the morning and late afternoon, as the team tried to practice social distancing due to the coronavirus. " I just love to do this," Terry said. "It means a lot to me, and it means a lot to the coaches. And I think once we start doing this a lot, it will be worth it." The Seminoles are also passionate about football, of course. And they desperately want to play this year. But for now, Robinson and freshman linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. said they aren't too focused on when the season will start or what it will look like when it does. They're just focused on being ready when it's time to play. "When it gets here, we're going to be prepared," Dix Jr. said. "We'll take care of tomorrow when it gets here. But right now, we're in control of today."

Dix said he never actually went home when spring practice was canceled. He's been in Tallahassee every day since, working out, getting in as good of shape as possible for when the season begins. And while we're still a bit away from that, the Seminoles did return to the practice fields on Monday for conditioning work with the coaches. Dix said it was great to be back. "I'm just glad I can be out there my team, out there with the coaches," he said. "We still have the same goal in mind: To get Florida State back to the top and change the program." Terry, too, said he was excited to be back on the field with his teammates and coaches. "It's just a blessing to be out there with them," he said. As for the time off? Well, Terry said there really wasn't a lot of time off. "I was working," the star wideout said. "I was grinding. Me and a couple of teammates would get up in the morning and we would work out. Throughout the day, we would work out, go back out at night time and run and work out. So, most of the time I was out there grinding and working out and trying to make sure my body stayed in shape." Added Robinson: "We don't know when we're gonna play, but if we're gonna play, we want to be ready. So throughout the summer, guys have been on top of their game, because we want to change Florida State around -- back to greatness." Wednesday wasn't about football for the Seminoles, of course. It was about giving back, being a part of the community, and helping out others in need. Norvell constantly talks about having a well-rounded program, filled with well-rounded players. This partnership was their idea, he said. This is what they wanted to do. This is one of the ways they wanted to give back. "It's challenging times for everyone, every profession," Norvell said. "For our entire country. And we're having to work through these things, and you learn through experience. ... And if we're representing what we want to represent and being true to the men and women that are representing this program, then I think we can work through anything and be able to respond in a way that's respectable." Wins matter in college football. Norvell understands that as well as anyone. But so do days like Wednesday. "I'm truly honored and blessed," Dix Jr. said. "To be able to come out here with our team together, and not do something for us, but for someone else? It's a great feeling. I'm happy to be out here. "I love doing stuff for others." Robinson said the players plan to come back and visit with the students at Riley Elementary when school is in session this fall.