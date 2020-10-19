Several Florida State football players have recorded video messages sharing support and encouragement for a young boy who was critically injured in a car accident over the weekend.

According to numerous media reports from the Panhandle, 11-year-old Kohltan Ward was riding his bicycle in Destin, Fla., when he was struck by a car Saturday afternoon. The child underwent multiple surgeries and tests on Monday at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, as he reportedly sustained a fractured skull and other injuries.

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Deonte Sheffield, running back Jashaun Corbin, receiver Keyshawn Helton and linebacker Amari Gainer all recorded videos that were posted to a Facebook group for well-wishers, titled "Pray for Kohltan."

"Keep fighting," Travis said in his message. "FSU football has your back."

"We're thinking about you and we're praying for you," Sheffield said in his video. "Just keep fighting. You've got this buddy. I promise you, you got this. Keep fighting."

“I just want to let you know that we’re here thinking about you,” said Corbin. “Let you know we love you. We’re praying for you. We want you to keep fighting. Keep being strong. Every game that we play is for you.”

The gestures by the FSU players were so impactful that former Florida Gators quarterback Danny Wuerffel referenced them when he sent a message later Monday.

"I hear a lot of Seminoles are giving you love," Wuerffel said, "so I want to make sure you get some love from the Gators too. Thinking of you, praying for you, hang in there, and God bless."

Here are those messages from the Facebook group. You can click on them to watch and listen, and you can click on the "enter full screen" command in the bottom right to expand the videos.