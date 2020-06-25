FSU Football pushing hard for 4-star California RB Cardwell
The Florida State football team already has a few "West Coast 'Noles" on the roster, and the Seminoles are looking for more in the 2021 class.
Very high on the wish list for the 'Noles is San Diego running back Byron Cardwell, who is a member of the Rivals250 and one of the top tailbacks in the country.
While the coronavirus pandemic has made the recruiting process a challenge and slowed things down a bit, Cardwell received an offer from FSU earlier this spring and says he has been in constant contact with head coach Mike Norvell and running backs coach David Johnson.
"I talk with Coach Johnson at least twice a week," Cardwell said. "My relationship with both Coach Johnson and Coach Norvell has been real transparent, and I feel a genuine respect and trust between us."
Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
While he hasn't been able to get out and visit schools the way he hoped, the four-star prospect said he still is making process with evaluating programs, universities and coaching staffs.
"Things are going really well," he said. "I've been able to get better relationships with the coaches and taking virtual tours. I've been building relationships [and learning about] academics, so I've been in contact with a lot of departments."
Cardwell gave high marks to the virtual tour he took of the FSU campus, and he explained that he is very interested in the Seminoles. He loves what he has seen and heard from Norvell and the new coaching staff, and he has been impressed by how quickly they have connected with the players who remain on the roster.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news