The Florida State football team already has a few "West Coast 'Noles" on the roster, and the Seminoles are looking for more in the 2021 class.

Very high on the wish list for the 'Noles is San Diego running back Byron Cardwell, who is a member of the Rivals250 and one of the top tailbacks in the country.

While the coronavirus pandemic has made the recruiting process a challenge and slowed things down a bit, Cardwell received an offer from FSU earlier this spring and says he has been in constant contact with head coach Mike Norvell and running backs coach David Johnson.

"I talk with Coach Johnson at least twice a week," Cardwell said. "My relationship with both Coach Johnson and Coach Norvell has been real transparent, and I feel a genuine respect and trust between us."

