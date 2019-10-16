In this edition of the Warchant Report, founder and administrator Gene Williams, senior writer Corey Clark and ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron discuss whether expectations for FSU Football have changed after another blowout loss to Clemson.

The panel members also offer their opinions on how to manage the quarterback position going forward, break down the Wake Forest game, rank the importance of the remaining schedule and make their weekly picks.

FSU faces Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Saturday at 7:30 on ACC Network.

