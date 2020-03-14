FSU football QB commit Altmyer takes in practice, ready to help recruit
It might seem like a long time ago that four-star quarterback Luke Altmyer visited Florida State during its first Junior Day and made his commitment to the Seminoles.
When the Florida State football team hit the practice fields Thursday for the first time in full pads, Altmyer was back on campus and got his first opportunity to see the Seminoles in action.
After the visit, the Mississippi product discussed what he saw from the practice and the coaches, how he plans to help the Seminoles recruit the rest of the 2021 class and more.
With it being about six weeks since he gave his pledge to FSU coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, Altmyer was very excited to be back in Tallahassee.
"It was great being back and trying to get a different viewpoint on what it's like being a quarterback at Florida State," Altmyer said. "Being in the meeting room, practice field and being around Coach Dillingham and Coach Norvell was a great feeling and experience."
Altmyer already liked what he had seen from Dillingham, who will be his position coach at Florida State, during the previous visit. But watching him interact with the players in the locker room and then on the field only solidified his decision.
"He has a great personality and always makes things fun," Altmyer said. "But he is all business when it comes to coaching."
Florida State's coaches have made an impression on the current players with their passion and attention to detail, and Altmyer said he also loved what he saw on Thursday.
