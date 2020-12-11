FSU football recruiting: 10 key targets to watch for 2021 class
With the early signing looming next week, Dec. 16-18, it's time to look at the top targets on the Florida State football team's board for the 2021 class, and examine where the Seminoles stand with each.
Some of these prospects will sign in December, while others will wait until February.
Also, be sure to visit this thread on the Premium Recruiting Board, where we break down some additional prospects just outside this list, and also discuss the top transfers and grad transfers the Seminoles are working on.
TEN TARGETS TO WATCH FOR FSU IN 2021 CLASS
The Skinny on FSU & QB Jake Garcia
When I first mentioned Garcia's name back in the spring, even though he was committed to Southern Cal, I was told by very good sources that the FSU staff felt they would have a good shot at landing him if they made a push. But Luke Altmyer looked solid to the 'Noles at the time, so it seemed like a moot point. Now that Altmyer has bounced and committed to Ole Miss, and Garcia has backed out of his USC commitment, here we are.
The obvious thought on this one is that Miami will be in front because the Hurricanes have been encouraging him to flip all year. But from what we hear, FSU's surge in this recruitment is very real. The relationship Garcia has with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is legit, and it goes back a couple of years. I think this is a recruitment that could go either way, and I even had a Miami contact tell me he isn't confident that it's a slam dunk for the 'Canes. They very well may be the pick in the end, but as Rivals analyst Adam Gorney posted on our boards earlier this week, this is a real battle.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news