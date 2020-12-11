The Skinny on FSU & QB Jake Garcia

When I first mentioned Garcia's name back in the spring, even though he was committed to Southern Cal, I was told by very good sources that the FSU staff felt they would have a good shot at landing him if they made a push. But Luke Altmyer looked solid to the 'Noles at the time, so it seemed like a moot point. Now that Altmyer has bounced and committed to Ole Miss, and Garcia has backed out of his USC commitment, here we are.

The obvious thought on this one is that Miami will be in front because the Hurricanes have been encouraging him to flip all year. But from what we hear, FSU's surge in this recruitment is very real. The relationship Garcia has with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is legit, and it goes back a couple of years. I think this is a recruitment that could go either way, and I even had a Miami contact tell me he isn't confident that it's a slam dunk for the 'Canes. They very well may be the pick in the end, but as Rivals analyst Adam Gorney posted on our boards earlier this week, this is a real battle.