FSU football recruiting: 12 Key Targets to Watch
With spring football out of the way and in-person recruiting about to open back up in June, it's time to take a closer look at where things stand with Florida State and some of its key uncommitted targets for the 2022 class.
We'll call this our "12 Targets to Watch," and these are all prospects that the Seminoles are pushing hard for and they also have a great chance to land.
In addition to this list, we have additional FSU targets listed here on the Premium Recruiting Board.
TWELVE TARGETS TO WATCH
The Skinny on Duffy & FSU; Why he's on the 12 targets to watch
From the very start, FSU has made A.J. Duffy a major priority, and he's likely the Seminoles' No. 1 uncommitted target for the QB position. He has a tremendous relationship with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and new high school relations director Ryan Bartow and seems to speak differently about FSU than other schools.
At the same time, I do think Michigan State and Arizona State are legitimate threats and this is a close three-team race, with FSU and ASU slightly ahead. But early playing time is a big deal to Duffy, and FSU and Michigan State likely offer the best chance at that. A decision could come soon after this upcoming visit to the Spartans, but Duffy also could schedule some additional visits to be sure of his choice. This recruitment has been pretty unpredictable so far.
The Skinny on Alston & FSU; Why he's on the 12 targets to watch
FSU wants two backs in this class, and Damari Alston just recently visited FSU for the spring game and really loved the visit. In fact, several other FSU targets came away from that weekend feeling like the Seminoles are leading the way in his recruitment and that they wouldn't be surprised to see him make a commitment.
Alston has made it clear he wants to take official visits, and FSU is certainly expected to get one of those. I would consider Michigan and Georgia Tech as the biggest threats. He hasn't named a leader, but he has ties to FSU and is really enamored by the job "Coach YAC" (running backs coach David Johnson) does in developing players for the NFL. And there's no doubting how much Florida State would like to have Alston in this class.
