FSU Football Recruiting 2021 Hot Board: Offensive line targets (3/18)
While the NCAA's new recruiting restrictions will prevent college coaches from meeting with prospects in person, that doesn't mean the recruiting process will come to a halt.
Football coaches at Florida State and other programs still have to lay the groundwork now for the classes they hope to sign in December and February. With that in mind, Warchant is taking a position-by-position approach to breaking down the Seminoles' current Hot Board.
These are the prospects we believe FSU is most interested in -- and has the best chance to land -- at the current time. As always, these lists are fluid and will change over time. This is where things stand as of mid-March 2020.
We'll start today with the offensive line position:
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (EXPECTED TO TAKE 4-5)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Ala, UGA, LSU
|
Before his FSU visit, it was clear the SEC powers were standing out. Now, the 'Noles are a major player.
|
Alex Atkins,
Mike Norvell
The Skinny on OL Ferguson & FSU
Ferguson always had some interest in Florida State and new head coach Mike Norvell, but it went to a completely different level after he visited a couple weeks ago. The four-star lineman was clearly blown away by this visit. He also is clearly impressed with Atkins and likes the young OL coach. While there's not a clear-cut leader here, Georgia and Alabama are believed by some to be the front-runners. When recruiting restrictions are lifted, Ferguson plans to get back on the FSU campus again and learn more about the program.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
UGA, Aub, Ala, UF, USC
|
Recent FSU visit certainly made an impression. Morris says he will visit FSU again when possible.
|
Alex Atkins
The Skinny on OL Morris & FSU
Morris is expected to announce a Top 5 soon, and we'd be surprised if the 'Noles were not in that group. Other teams expected to be in it include Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Florida. Morris connected in a big way with the FSU staff during his Junior Day visit. He liked how honest the staff was with him, and also the way he connected with Atkins as a coach and person. Morris plans to take his official visits and then make a decision after that. FSU is confident it will get an official visit.
