While the NCAA's new recruiting restrictions will prevent college coaches from meeting with prospects in person, that doesn't mean the recruiting process will come to a halt.

Football coaches at Florida State and other programs still have to lay the groundwork now for the classes they hope to sign in December and February. With that in mind, Warchant is taking a position-by-position approach to breaking down the Seminoles' current Hot Board.

These are the prospects we believe FSU is most interested in -- and has the best chance to land -- at the current time. As always, these lists are fluid and will change over time. This is where things stand as of mid-March 2020.

We'll start today with the offensive line position:

