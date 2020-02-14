FSU Football Recruiting 2021 Hot Board: Top defensive targets (2/14)
After breaking down the Florida State football team's top early prospects on offense for the 2021 recruiting class, it's time to turn our attention to the defense.
The top defensive priority for the Seminoles in this recruiting cycle will be on the defensive line, where they likely will be tasked with replacing Marvin Wilson, Cory Durden, Janarius Robinson and possibly others. But FSU also is looking to make moves with several elite defensive backs and linebackers as well.
With that in mind, here's a detailed analysis of each defensive prospect Florida State is targeting, along with a look at where things stand for the Seminoles. Also be sure to read Michael's follow-up analysis on each prospect on the Premium Recruiting Board.
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Fla, Mia, USC
|
Watson visited FSU earlier this year. He's very high on Odell Haggins and plans to be at FSU in March.
|
Odell Haggins
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
PSU, UF, Clem, VT
|
FSU offered in early Feb. Williams now says a visit is being set up for spring.
|
Odell Haggins
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
OSU, Mich, Md,
|
Recent offer from FSU. Bradley says the 'Noles likely to get a visit in the spring
|
Odell Haggins
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
PSU, Ala, ASU, OU
|
Evans was offered early by FSU and now says he'll visit in the summer. Likely May, June.
|
Odell Haggins
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
UL, Aub
|
Nephew of Greg Allen. Robinson is very high on the 'Noles. Visited for Jr. Day.
|
Odell Haggins
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news