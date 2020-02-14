News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-14 09:34:36 -0600') }} football Edit

FSU Football Recruiting 2021 Hot Board: Top defensive targets (2/14)

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

After breaking down the Florida State football team's top early prospects on offense for the 2021 recruiting class, it's time to turn our attention to the defense.

The top defensive priority for the Seminoles in this recruiting cycle will be on the defensive line, where they likely will be tasked with replacing Marvin Wilson, Cory Durden, Janarius Robinson and possibly others. But FSU also is looking to make moves with several elite defensive backs and linebackers as well.

With that in mind, here's a detailed analysis of each defensive prospect Florida State is targeting, along with a look at where things stand for the Seminoles. Also be sure to read Michael's follow-up analysis on each prospect on the Premium Recruiting Board.

Four-star DE Shambre Jackson is high on the Seminoles' list.
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)

Outlook for DT Desmond Watson
FSU Trending Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters

Warmer

Fla, Mia, USC

Watson visited FSU earlier this year. He's very high on Odell Haggins and plans to be at FSU in March.

Odell Haggins
Outlook for DT Tyliek Williams 
FSU Trending Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warm

PSU, UF, Clem, VT

FSU offered in early Feb. Williams now says a visit is being set up for spring.

Odell Haggins

Outlook for DT Marcus Bradley 
FSU Trending Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters

Warm

OSU, Mich, Md,

Recent offer from FSU. Bradley says the 'Noles likely to get a visit in the spring

Odell Haggins
Outlook for DT Katron Evans
FSU Trending Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters

Warm

PSU, Ala, ASU, OU

Evans was offered early by FSU and now says he'll visit in the summer. Likely May, June.

Odell Haggins
Outlook for DT Marquis Robinson
FSU Trending Schools Commentary Main recruiters

Warmer

UL, Aub

Nephew of Greg Allen. Robinson is very high on the 'Noles. Visited for Jr. Day.

Odell Haggins
