After breaking down the Florida State football team's top early prospects on offense for the 2021 recruiting class, it's time to turn our attention to the defense.

The top defensive priority for the Seminoles in this recruiting cycle will be on the defensive line, where they likely will be tasked with replacing Marvin Wilson, Cory Durden, Janarius Robinson and possibly others. But FSU also is looking to make moves with several elite defensive backs and linebackers as well.

With that in mind, here's a detailed analysis of each defensive prospect Florida State is targeting, along with a look at where things stand for the Seminoles. Also be sure to read Michael's follow-up analysis on each prospect on the Premium Recruiting Board.

