FSU Football Recruiting 2021 Hot Board: Top offensive targets (2/12)
With the 2020 recruiting cycle now in the rear-view, it's time to take a look ahead to 2021 and examine the top offensive targets on the Seminoles' radar.
First-year head coach Mike Norvell and his staff already have made major inroads with many 2021 prospects thanks to a productive Junior Day and a number of unofficial visits, and the Seminoles will continue to crank things up for that class as we race toward spring.
Today, we will break down the offensive players on the Seminoles early Hot Board for 2021. Next up will be a look at the defense.
For a more-detailed analysis of each prospect and where things stand for the Seminoles, click here to check out Michael Langston's player-by-player analysis on the Premium Recruiting Board.
QUARTERBACK (EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
Commit
None
This one looked good for FSU after Jr. Day. 'Noles finished it off a week later
|
Mike Norvell,
K. Dillingham
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
Warmer
|
UL, S Car, MSU, Mizz, Miss
|
Gauthier has high interest and connections with FSU. Visits in March.
|
K. Dillingham,
Mike Norvell
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
Warm
|
ASU, UL, Oreg, SC, Bay, Miss St
|
The legacy recruit has been talking some with FSU, but things are still quite open here.
|
K Dillingham,
Chris Thomsen
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
Warm
|
Tex, Miss St, UL, Mia, TT
|
FSU made a very good impression in January. He plans to return for a practice.
|
Kenny Dillingham
More quarterbacks to keep an eye on
Jake Garcia, Caleb Williams, Aaron McLaughlin
Out of these prospects, I would say Garcia would be the one to watch the most. He's committed to Southern Cal, but that's not exactly a strong commitment, especially since Clay Helton could be out with another sub-par year.
Williams looks more like a long shot as we believe LSU is probably the team to watch here in the early portions of his recruitment. Then with McLaughlin, we obviously know that he has a relationship with Dillingham from the prior Auburn commitment. If he shows up at the FSU Jr. Day in March, then we'll know this one is serious. If that visit does happen, we will certainly add McLaughlin to the featured list.
