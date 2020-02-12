With the 2020 recruiting cycle now in the rear-view, it's time to take a look ahead to 2021 and examine the top offensive targets on the Seminoles' radar.

First-year head coach Mike Norvell and his staff already have made major inroads with many 2021 prospects thanks to a productive Junior Day and a number of unofficial visits, and the Seminoles will continue to crank things up for that class as we race toward spring.

Today, we will break down the offensive players on the Seminoles early Hot Board for 2021. Next up will be a look at the defense.

For a more-detailed analysis of each prospect and where things stand for the Seminoles, click here to check out Michael Langston's player-by-player analysis on the Premium Recruiting Board.

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial