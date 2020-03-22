FSU Football Recruiting 2021 Hot Board: Wide receivers & tight ends (3/22)
While face-to-face recruiting has been prohibited by the NCAA during the current coronavirus health crisis, that doesn't mean the recruiting process has come to a halt.
Football coaches at Florida State and other programs are still recruiting via phone calls and text messages, and there is still plenty of ground to cover as the Seminoles begin putting together their 2021 class. With that in mind, Warchant is taking a position-by-position approach to breaking down the Seminoles' current Hot Board.
These are the prospects we believe FSU is most interested in -- and has the best chance to land -- at the current time. As always, these lists are fluid and will change over time. This is where things stand as of mid-March 2020.
We'll continue today with the wide receiver and tight end positions. Previous installments: Offensive line | QBs and RBs |
WIDE RECEIVERS (EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Hot
|
LSU, OU, Bama, USC
|
Noles have taken a nice lead for Pazon.
|
David Johnson,
Ron Dugans
The Skinny on Pazon & FSU
David Johnson's Louisiana ties are in full effect for Florida State, and Pazon is just the latest example. The 'Noles are the favorite right now for the Rivals250 wide receiver, and Johnson is a major reason why. While you can never count out the home-state Tigers, things are definitely trending well for FSU. Pazon was planning to attend the Seminoles' spring game and bring his parents with him, but that trip now obviously will have to wait until summer at the earliest.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Mia, UF, UCF
|
The four-star WR hinted that FSU is close to being his leader after a spring visit.
|
Ron Dugans
The Skinny on Blackstrain & FSU
Blackstrain has long had high interest in FSU, and the 'Noles made a strong impression on him when he visited in March. The four-star receiver doesn't claim a leader yet, but he hinted that the 'Noles are close to taking over that spot. He's another one that was planning to attend the FSU spring game but will have to reschedule.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
Ala, UF, ND, GT
|
Thomas has ties to FSU's offensive coaches and was planning to visit for multiple days in April.
|
Ron Dugans,
A. Atkins
