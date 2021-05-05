 FSU football recruiting chat for Warchant subscribers only
FSU Football Recruiting Chat: Answering subscribers' questions on the PRB

Warchant Staff
Warchant.com

What's the latest with QB commit Nicco Marchiol now that Florida State has landed a commitment from Rivals100 signal-caller A.J. Duffy?

Who is the next 2022 prospect likely to commit?

How are the Seminoles trending at defensive tackle?

These are some of the early questions for Michael Langston's subscribers-only recruiting chat, which started at 5 p.m. ET.

Come take part in the chat or go back and read the questions and answers right here: Recruiting Chat on the Premium Recruiting Board

If you're not yet a Warchant subscriber, start your 30-day FREE trial today!

