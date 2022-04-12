FSU football recruiting Hot Board: Breaking down top QB, RB prospects
With spring football coming to a conclusion today for Florida State, it's a great time to start looking closer at the Seminoles' 2023 recruiting class.
And we'll start off our Hot Board breakdowns with the offense, in particular with the quarterback and running back positions, where the Seminoles are in great shape to land impressive hauls.
Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's board at each position, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. Coming up next will be the wide receivers.
QUARTERBACK (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Committed
|
None
|
Parson is locked in with the Seminoles and 2023 class.
|
Tony Tokarz,
Mike Norvell
Going into the late spring and early summer, it is looking like the Seminoles are only going to take one quarterback. And it's pretty clear that Parson will be that prospect.
FSU is not actively recruiting any other QB in the 2023 class that I've seen. Sure, the ‘Noles have hosted a few prospects, but nothing leads me to believe they are pushing for anyone else at this stage.
RUNNING BACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Ala, PSU, NC, NC State, VT
|
FSU hosted him in the spring and Noles sit in a good spot here.
|
David Johnson
