With this position-by-position breakdown, we'll look at the top prospects at each position and where the Seminoles stand with each of them.

After a flurry of activity on the recruiting trail for Florida State, with several recent commitments and transfers, it's time to break out a new Hot Board to see where things stand for the Seminoles' Class of 2021.

The Skinny on QB Luke Altmyer & FSU

There's isn't a long drawn-out story here for Florida State. Altmyer has a very close relationship to head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. He's not entertaining any other schools and seems quite locked in to the Seminoles. The fact that we have not heard FSU actively pushing for another QB or even looking hard at one so far this year speaks to how the 'Noles' staff feels about Altmyer and what he's going to bring.

Altmyer isn't a big social media guy when it comes to hyping FSU, but that doesn't mean he isn't doing a lot of recruiting for the 'Noles behind the scenes. I'm told he has over 25 players he calls and talks with, so he's been quite active.

As I have addressed a few times, FSU is comfortable with the idea of Altmyer being the only quarterback in this class and adding two more in 2022. That doesn't mean they won't consider others in this cycle. But if no one jumps out at the staff, they could stick with one.

Now, there was some interesting buzz about Altmyer on social media this week because of his excitement about receiving an offer from Alabama. Is there any cause for concern? I don't believe there is at this point, and in talking with some FSU contacts, they don't seem overly concerned either. Sure, Altmyer could possibly check out the Tide, but this relationship with Norvell and Dillingham runs deep, and that's going to be a very difficult challenge for the Tide to beat. Altmyer told Warchant.com right after getting the offer that he's still very solid to FSU, but was honored by the offer.