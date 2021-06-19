FSU Football Recruiting Insider: 'Noles host pair of talented 2023 RBs
The Florida State football team looked to bolster the future of its offensive backfield this weekend, hosting a pair of promising 2023 running backs.
The first, North Carolina product Daylan Smothers, said the entire FSU staff “showed him love” and did “everything to make him feel comfortable” during his visit to Tallahassee.
Smothers continued his glowing remarks when FSU running backs coach and recruiting coordinator David Johnson’s name camp up.
“Great guy, down to earth as well. He let me know how he coaches his running backs,” Smothers said Saturday afternoon. “He doesn’t take credit. He just takes the talent and keeps it the same. Whatever he can help with, he’ll help with. ...
“He said I've got everything that he looks for, and it’s his job not to mess it up.”
Smothers mentioned several times that his favorite moment of the day was speaking with FSU head coach Mike Norvell.
“He kept everything real. How he is going to run Florida State and how he runs his program,” Smothers said. “It was just really a great conversation.
“I really liked the grit and how he explained things and how he is going to run the program, and the numbers don’t lie.”
Norvell’s history of production with his running backs is well-documented. And Smothers said that track record is something any running back would appreciate.
“When you look back at what he’s done, the production previously, the numbers don’t lie. Its all there,” Smothers said. “Coach Norvell is a real dynamite guy and a great dude.”
While he doesn’t have a leader and says several schools are on the same level in his recruitment, Smothers named Michigan State and Penn State as programs he loves.
