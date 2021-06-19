FSU Football Recruiting Insider: 'Noles host pair of talented 2023 RBs

The Florida State football team looked to bolster the future of its offensive backfield this weekend, hosting a pair of promising 2023 running backs.

The first, North Carolina product Daylan Smothers, said the entire FSU staff “showed him love” and did “everything to make him feel comfortable” during his visit to Tallahassee.

Smothers continued his glowing remarks when FSU running backs coach and recruiting coordinator David Johnson’s name camp up.

“Great guy, down to earth as well. He let me know how he coaches his running backs,” Smothers said Saturday afternoon. “He doesn’t take credit. He just takes the talent and keeps it the same. Whatever he can help with, he’ll help with. ...

“He said I've got everything that he looks for, and it’s his job not to mess it up.”

