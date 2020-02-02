FSU Football Recruiting Insider: 'Noles lay foundation with underclassmen
Florida State's coaching staff hosted three official visitors for the 2020 class this weekend, but the Seminoles had much more going on than that.
With a steady stream of 2021, 2022 and even 2023 prospects making their way to Tallahassee, FSU laid some important recruiting groundwork for the future. Among the top targets to visit were TE Michael Trigg, RB Ricky Parks, LB Chief Borders, DB Phillip O'Brien, WR/TE Daejon Reynolds and 2022 phenom DB Marquis Killibrew.
In this Recruiting Insider Report, we check in with each of these prospects -- and others -- to see where things stand with the Seminoles and more.
FSU makes four-star targets Trigg, Reynolds big priorities
The tight end position is extremely important in Mike Norvell's offense, and four-star tight end Michael Trigg was excited to hear all about it during his visit Sunday.
"I think they are bringing a new style -- the old style like the way things were when Jameis Winston was here," Trigg said. "So I think they are trying to bring that type of feeling back, and I would like to be a part of something like that. I also talked with Coach Thomsen (tight ends coach Chris Thomsen) a lot, and he was telling me how it's going to be two tight end sets on the field all the time, and that's something I like to hear."
Trigg, a 2021 prospect from Seffner Christian Academy near Tampa, said he was expecting to have a good time during his trip to Tallahassee. And he wasn't disappointed.
"I knew coming up here it was going to be pretty fun," Trigg said. "I got a chance to try on the uniforms, interacting with the coaches, and it brought out a pretty good vibe to me."
The Florida State Seminoles recently offered Trigg a scholarship, and the four-star prospect is clearly interested.
