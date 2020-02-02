The tight end position is extremely important in Mike Norvell's offense, and four-star tight end Michael Trigg was excited to hear all about it during his visit Sunday.

"I think they are bringing a new style -- the old style like the way things were when Jameis Winston was here," Trigg said. "So I think they are trying to bring that type of feeling back, and I would like to be a part of something like that. I also talked with Coach Thomsen (tight ends coach Chris Thomsen) a lot, and he was telling me how it's going to be two tight end sets on the field all the time, and that's something I like to hear."

Trigg, a 2021 prospect from Seffner Christian Academy near Tampa, said he was expecting to have a good time during his trip to Tallahassee. And he wasn't disappointed.

"I knew coming up here it was going to be pretty fun," Trigg said. "I got a chance to try on the uniforms, interacting with the coaches, and it brought out a pretty good vibe to me."

The Florida State Seminoles recently offered Trigg a scholarship, and the four-star prospect is clearly interested.