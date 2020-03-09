It's never easy when you are competing against Clemson, Georgia and Alabama for a prospect. But that's exactly the challenge the 'Noles are facing with one of the best linebackers in the country, North Gwinnett (Ga.) star Barrett Carter.

While it will be a difficult task to beat out those schools right now, Florida State coach Mike Norvell and his staff apparently gave Carter plenty to think about.

The nation's No. 1-ranked inside linebacker came down to Tallahassee one day after visiting Clemson.

"It was an amazing visit," Carter said. "This was my first time visiting any Florida school, so I met the whole staff, campus tour, photo shoot, and meeting with Coach Norvell. It was just a really good day."



Because FSU has struggled on the field the past few seasons, the main things the Seminoles are focusing on are Norvell's vision for the program and the relationships his coaches build with their players.

Carter got a chance to experience all of that when he enjoyed a lengthy visit with linebackers coach Chris Marve and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

"It was good. I've been talking with them over the phone a lot, but connecting with them in person was huge," Carter said. "Coach Marve told me they plan to sign three linebackers, and they already have one in Branden Jennings. He wants me to be one. FSU likes me at the 'Stud' position. [It's] an outside linebacker position. Someone that can play all over the field. That's what I do at my high school, so I'm very comfortable with it."