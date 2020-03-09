FSU makes major impression on nation's No. 1 ILB, other Sunday visitors
The Florida State football team hosted more than 60 prospects on Saturday for Junior Day, but the weekend recruiting didn't stop there for the Seminoles as they entertained a few very important targets again on Sunday.
And Warchant.com was on hand to get feedback from Rivals100 LB Barrett Carter, DE Darrell Jackson and OL Jared Wilson. Did Jackson get closer to landing the FSU offer he covets? Did out-of-state prospects Carter and Wilson like what they saw from the Seminoles? We've got a complete rundown right here.
FSU makes major impression on Rivals100 LB Carter
It's never easy when you are competing against Clemson, Georgia and Alabama for a prospect. But that's exactly the challenge the 'Noles are facing with one of the best linebackers in the country, North Gwinnett (Ga.) star Barrett Carter.
While it will be a difficult task to beat out those schools right now, Florida State coach Mike Norvell and his staff apparently gave Carter plenty to think about.
The nation's No. 1-ranked inside linebacker came down to Tallahassee one day after visiting Clemson.
"It was an amazing visit," Carter said. "This was my first time visiting any Florida school, so I met the whole staff, campus tour, photo shoot, and meeting with Coach Norvell. It was just a really good day."
Because FSU has struggled on the field the past few seasons, the main things the Seminoles are focusing on are Norvell's vision for the program and the relationships his coaches build with their players.
Carter got a chance to experience all of that when he enjoyed a lengthy visit with linebackers coach Chris Marve and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.
"It was good. I've been talking with them over the phone a lot, but connecting with them in person was huge," Carter said. "Coach Marve told me they plan to sign three linebackers, and they already have one in Branden Jennings. He wants me to be one. FSU likes me at the 'Stud' position. [It's] an outside linebacker position. Someone that can play all over the field. That's what I do at my high school, so I'm very comfortable with it."
