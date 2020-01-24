The Skinny on Williamson & FSU; What to watch for on visit (Commit watch)

FSU RB coach David Johnson has an extremely close bond with Williamson, and we are told that the 'Noles like him a lot at wide receiver. That's likely he position he would end up at if he picks FSU. He has a visit scheduled for Arkansas on the 31st, but that's subject to change from what we hear, depending on how this visit goes.

Williamson had a leg injury that shortened his senior season, but Johnson never let up on making him a priority in recruiting. I would list the versatile athlete on "commit watch" with this visit. This trip is mostly about how he connects with the rest of the FSU staff, as he already knows his comfort level with Johnson. I expect he'll spend a lot of time with FSU receivers coach Ron Dugans and see the connection there.

If FSU checks off all the boxes, I feel there's a good chance he flips from the Vols to the 'Noles after the weekend visit. Williamson arrived on Thursday and leaves the FSU visit on Sunday. He's expected to make the visit with his family.