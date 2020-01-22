Florida State's football coaches are still putting the finishing touches on their 2020 signing class, but it's never too early to start laying the groundwork for the future. This weekend, the Seminoles will host a large group of talented 2021 and 2022 prospects as part of the first Junior Day of head coach Mike Norvell's tenure. Here's a closer look at some of the targets expected to attend this weekend's event and where things stand with them and the 'Noles. Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

FSU expects to host four-star QB Luke Altmyer this weekend. (Rivals.com)

What to watch for on Jr. Day visit for Altmyer Quarterback will again be a major priority for Florida State during the 2021 recruiting cycle, and Altmyer is a name we consistently hear is high on the Seminoles' wish list. The four-star QB doesn't have a leader at this stage, and the good news for FSU is he already has early relationships with Norvell and FSU assistant coaches Kenny Dillingham and Chris Marve. This visit will be a good opportunity for Altmyer to get a closer look at FSU's campus and to rekindle his relationship with Norvell; the talented signal-caller was offered by Memphis when Norvell was there. Georgia Tech, Louisville, Ole Miss and Missouri have all offered, but FSU could take an early lead with a strong weekend.

What to watch for on Jr. Day visit for Spencer Spencer has been committed to FSU since last summer, and despite picking up some more offers, we are told he still prefers the 'Noles over everyone else. FSU is his dream school, and he has remained firm despite the struggles of 2019 and the coaching change. This weekend will be about connecting with the new FSU staff, particularly RBs coach David Johnson, and also getting a feel for how he would be used in this offense. Assuming that happens on the visit, we expect the 'Noles to be very tough to beat in this recruitment.