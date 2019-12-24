Florida State accomplished a lot of what it needed to during the early signing period, with new head coach Mike Norvell holding onto several key commitments and also landing some big prospects late, including a pair of talented quarterbacks. Now, the Seminoles will turn their attention to February's National Signing Day and addressing their major needs at offensive tackle, defensive end and running back, along with other less-pressing issues. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial*** Here's a rundown of some of the top prospects the new FSU coaches will be focusing on as they begin that quest.

RB Daijun Edwards will be a major target to watch in the next signing period. (Rivals.com)

Running back (Need: 2-3)

Overview on the RB position FSU signed one running back in the early signing period and would like to add two or three more, with one possibly coming via the transfer route. FSU currently has two scholarship RBs returning in Anthony Grant and Khalan Laborn, but both are coming off of rocky 2019 seasons -- Grant left the team for a long period of time due to "personal issues," and Laborn was suspended late in the year for a violation of team rules.

The Skinny on Edwards; Where FSU stands in recruitment Edwards leaned toward FSU for much of the recruiting process, until Georgia started making a push. But with five-star Zach Evans now looking likely for the Bulldogs, things appear to be trending well again for Edwards and FSU. He officially visits early in January, although the date hasn't been set yet. Kentucky, Florida and others will continue pushing for Edwards, but the 'Noles sit in a good spot for now.