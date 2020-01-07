Even though FBS schools are still in a "dead period" for recruiting until Jan. 16, there is still plenty of activity taking place for new head coach Mike Norvell and his staff. The Seminoles currently have 20 signees for the class of 2020, and Norvell's staff is locking in on their top remaining targets to finish out the class. Here is a closer look at where things stand right now and the top targets we've heard about at each position. Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Rivals250 RB Kevontre Bradford is one to watch. (Sam Spiegelman)

Where things stand with the 2020 class

Before we start addressing all the individual positions, let's start with looking at the overall numbers for this class. From what we hear, it sounds like FSU would like to sign up to nine or 10 more prospects in this class. We're also expecting the Seminoles to add a few more grad transfers if possible, with offensive tackle being the primary focus. But as Norvell has said previously, it doesn't look like the 'Noles will be pushing for a grad transfer at quarterback. They might take a younger transfer, who has multiple years of eligibility remaining, but we're not expecting a grad transfer. As for the rest of this class, we expect the emphasis to be on OT, DE and RB.

QUARTERBACK (0-1)