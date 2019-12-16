New Florida State football coach Mike Norvell hosted his first big recruiting weekend in Tallahassee this past weekend, and Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston breaks down all of the major developments in this video segment with our Aslan Hajivandi.

Michael discusses the Seminoles' efforts to land prospects like QB Chubba Purdy, who currently is committed to Louisville, and uncommitted WR Bryan Robinson, and how things went with the players who had committed to the previous FSU coaching staff.

Watch the complete breakdown below:

Also check out some our other great coverage from the important weekend, including:

* Norvell flexes recruiting muscle by getting Tate, Wideman to sign early

* Recruiting Rumor Mill: What we're hearing about each of this weekend's visitors

* Cards or 'Noles? DE Josh Griffis 'shocked' by last visit to Florida State