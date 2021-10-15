FSU Football Redshirt Report: Where the freshmen stand at 2021 halfway mark

Now that the Florida State football team has reached the midway point of its 2021 season, this a good time to look at which scholarship players on the team could still be eligible for redshirts this year.

FSU signed 17 prospects out of high school in the 2021 recruiting class. However, the highest-rated of the bunch -- wide receiver Destyn Hill -- did not enroll this fall. (According to sources, Hill is still expected to end up with the Seminoles in the spring.)

That leaves 16 scholarship freshmen on the roster this season, and of those 16, 10 newcomers appear likely to earn a redshirt this year. A few more who have already seen action could still redshirt as well, because the NCAA now allows football players to compete in as many as four games and still retain that year of eligibility.

After practice Wednesday, FSU head coach Mike Norvell delved deeper into his redshirt strategy and explained how he and his staff will make decisions in the second half of the season.

“For us, it's who gets an opportunity to impact for us to win. I don’t ever want to just get game experience for game experience, if somebody is not ready to help this team be successful," Norvell said. "I am definitely aware of every play that every young guy gets, and sometimes it's limited in the course of a game.

"There are times where I will hold somebody unless its an absolute emergency with the thought process of what’s ahead, to be able to keep the opportunity for a redshirt. But we will get deeper into that here in the back stretch. Some guys that you see are continuing to grow up and are putting themselves in a position to help us. If they continue on that path, we will definitely capitalize on those games.”

