FSU Football reportedly hires general manager for recruiting

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell continues adding pieces to his expanded off-field staff this offseason, and he reportedly has hired former Oregon State staffer Darrick Yray for a newly created General Manager position.

Yray, who has been Oregon State's director of recruiting operations/player personnel since 2018, is expected to handle similar responsibilities with the Seminoles. The hiring was reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel but has not been announced by FSU.

The position is expected to be more administrative in nature, overseeing and coordinating Florida State's recruiting efforts.

He joins two other recent hires for newly created off-field positions -- director of football relations Corey Fuller and assistant director of high school relations Keiwan Ratliff.

