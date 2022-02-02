FSU Football reportedly hires general manager for recruiting
Florida State football coach Mike Norvell continues adding pieces to his expanded off-field staff this offseason, and he reportedly has hired former Oregon State staffer Darrick Yray for a newly created General Manager position.
Yray, who has been Oregon State's director of recruiting operations/player personnel since 2018, is expected to handle similar responsibilities with the Seminoles. The hiring was reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel but has not been announced by FSU.
The position is expected to be more administrative in nature, overseeing and coordinating Florida State's recruiting efforts.
He joins two other recent hires for newly created off-field positions -- director of football relations Corey Fuller and assistant director of high school relations Keiwan Ratliff.
Here is more from Yray's bio on the Oregon State athletics site:
Darrick Yray (pronounced Ray) serves as the program’s Director of Player Personnel. He previously held roles at OSU that included Director of Recruiting Operations and Pro Liaison, Assistant Director of Player Personnel and Coordinator of On-Campus Recruiting.
Yray is responsible for managing all aspects of Oregon State’s recruiting operation, including the identification process of potential student-athletes and the scheduling of official and unofficial visits to campus. He also serves as the Pro Liaison.
Yray came to Corvallis after spending three seasons at Fresno State as the assistant director of football operations. While with the Bulldogs he assisted with recruiting, team travel, player personnel, served as the Pro Liaison and other duties within the daily football and recruiting operations.
He spent the 2008-2011 serving as the offensive assistant working under the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In those roles he helped prepare scouting reports, efficiency and tendency charts, film breakdown, assisted with academics, and coordinated scout teams.
In 2010, Yray was a guest coach with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders franchise, working with special teams and the defensive line.
A native of Linden, Calif., Yray graduated from Fresno State in 2011 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications. He received his Master’s Degree in Kinesiology in 2013. Yray was married to Minda McCullough in July of 2014.
