FSU Football rewards Atkins, other assistants with raises, extensions
Florida State offensive line coach Alex Atkins, running backs/recruiting coordinator David Johnson and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson have all received raises and contract extensions, according to documents released by the university on Friday.
Linebackers coach Chris Marve and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen also received one-year extensions to push them through the 2022 season.
Atkins, who has received widespread acclaim for his work with the Seminoles' offensive line and on the recruiting trail, was rewarded with a two-year extension (through the 2023 season) and salary increases.
Atkins originally was slated to receive $500,000 for each of the first two years on his contract (2020 and 2021). The Seminoles have bumped him to $575,000 for 2021 and then are moving him up to $625,000 in 2022 and the same amount in 2023.
Recruiting coordinator/running backs coach David Johnson and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, both of whom have enjoyed great success on the recruiting trail, also have received raises and one-year extensions through the 2022 season, according to the contracts.
Johnson and Woodson both were scheduled to make $400,000 in 2020 and $450,000 in 2021. They are now making $475,000 for 2021 and $500,000 for 2022.
