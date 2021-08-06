FSU Football rewards Atkins, other assistants with raises, extensions

Florida State offensive line coach Alex Atkins, running backs/recruiting coordinator David Johnson and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson have all received raises and contract extensions, according to documents released by the university on Friday.

Linebackers coach Chris Marve and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen also received one-year extensions to push them through the 2022 season.

Atkins, who has received widespread acclaim for his work with the Seminoles' offensive line and on the recruiting trail, was rewarded with a two-year extension (through the 2023 season) and salary increases.

