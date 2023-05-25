With spring football behind us and the second transfer portal window closed, we now have a better idea of what this year's Florida State roster and the rest of the rosters across the country will look like.

ESPN analyst Bill Connelly updated his SP+ rankings Thursday morning to reflect the changes to the roster over the last few months and turn the page to summer and then fall camp.

FSU was 11th in the original 2023 SP+ rankings, which are calculated by a formula that factors in returning production, recent recruiting and recent history, when they were released in February. In the updated rankings, FSU rose one spot to 10th.

Interestingly, the SP+ rankings are higher on FSU's defense than its offense. SP+ has FSU's defense at 16.8 (14th nationally, down from eighth nationally in February) and the offense at 38.4 (19th nationally, up from 26th nationally).

FSU is the highest-ranked ACC team, two spots ahead of Clemson at No. 12. The top 10 in order is Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, USC, Penn State, Texas and FSU.

Interestingly, FSU rose a spot in SP+ even though it fell in returning production. The Seminoles were No. 1 in Connelly's original returning production ranking, but now rank fourth at 79%. That's a factor of the pieces FSU lost to the transfer portal, even if none of them were projected as likely starters.

Here's what Connelly has to say about the SP+ factors:

1. Returning production. The returning production numbers are based on rosters I have updated as much as possible to account for transfers and attrition. The combination of last year's SP+ ratings and adjustments based on returning production makes up more than half the projections formula.

2. Recent recruiting. This piece informs us of the caliber of a team's potential replacements (and/or new stars) in the lineup. It is determined by the past few years of recruiting rankings in diminishing order (meaning the most recent class carries the most weight). This is also impacted by the recruiting rankings of incoming transfers, an acknowledgment that the art of roster management is now heavily dictated by the transfer portal. This piece makes up about one-third of the projections formula.

3. Recent history. Using a sliver of information from previous seasons (two to four years ago) gives us a good measure of overall program health. It stands to reason that a team that has played well for one year is less likely to duplicate that effort than a team that has been good for years on end (and vice versa), right?