FSU Football Roundtable: Early spring surprises, developments on offense

Q: What have you seen from the offense so far that has you more optimistic than you might have been coming into the spring?

COREY: The returning receivers have all gotten better. Or at least appear to have gotten better through the first week. This isn't to say it's a great group, or even a very good one. But Pokey Wilson, Ja'Khi Douglas, Darion Williamson and Kentron Poitier have all had big-time plays and big-time days so far in spring camp. That's a real positive. Because while we think at least three of the four transfers will be a significant improvement over what we've seen from this position in recent years, there's no way of knowing that for sure.

These new guys -- other than former West Virginia star Winston Wright Jr. -- aren't exactly proven either. And Winston's status for the fall is in question after he was involved in a car accident last weekend back home in Savannah, Ga.

So it's been encouraging to see the returning guys step their games up to match the incoming talent. Douglas, in particular, has really caught my eye. I have a suspicion he could be a very big part of the FSU offense in 2022. So far this spring, even though he's been limited in some drills, the FSU secondary hasn't been able to cover him.

GENE: Yeah, I'll go with the depth at wide receiver. We all figured the incoming transfers would give the struggling unit a much-needed boost. I didn’t expect much from several of the returning receivers, but that may have been premature. Ja'Khi Douglas, Malik McClain, Darion Williamson and Kentron Poitier all stood out at times during the first week of spring practice. If even a couple guys from this group can become consistent contributors, it would be a huge boon for the unit. This would give the receiving corps some much-needed depth, and also result in increased competition.

ASLAN: The playmaking potential of the pass-catchers is definitely hard to ignore. But it’s the number of physically developed and versatile offensive linemen that’s probably more important. I think other than Robert Scott holding down a tackle spot, every position is up for grabs and being hotly contested, which is really going to bring out the best in all of those guys. So many linemen had to play through injuries last season that it will be quite the luxury to know you can say, "Next man up," and not miss much of a beat

TOM: I'm going back with the receivers. And as Gene and Corey said, it's not just the transfers. In everything from one-on-one drills against the defensive backs to full 11-on-11, I'm seeing separation from the receivers on a more frequent basis. Add that to a greater frequency of contested or 50-50 balls being hauled in by the offense, and it bodes better for the passing game in 2022. It should also be noted that each of the quarterbacks are delivering high-quality balls as well.





Q: What would you say is your biggest remaining concern about the offense?

GENE: Quarterback depth. We all know Jordan Travis’ injury history. Hopefully, he makes it through the season unscathed, but odds are that at some point the No. 2 QB will be needed. It’s still uncertain whether Mike Norvell will pursue a transfer quarterback to shore up depth. If not, FSU is down to Tate Rodemaker, who has been shaky at best in prior outings, and true freshman A.J. Duffy. The positive here is that Rodemaker really shined in the last couple practices. If this trend continues, depth at quarterback may not be as huge a concern as it is currently.

TOM: I'll go with offensive tackle play and depth. Alex Atkins has enough options along the interior of the offensive line -- which is notable given a perpetually bare cupboard in the trenches -- but I'm not sold on the Seminoles having more than a couple of answers at tackle. Finding a third viable option would go a long, long way in helping the offense remain consistent through the bumps and bruises of the 2022 season.

Mike Norvell declared this is a critical camp for Lloyd Willis and Rod Orr, so they will get every opportunity to free up Darius Washington for greater reps at other positions. But they have to rise up and take the job. Keep an eye on transfer Bless Harris to get a crack at it too. To me, he's been solid so far.