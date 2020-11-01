Q: This obviously was a poor first six games for Florida State's defense. Now that we've heard Mike Norvell, Adam Fuller and players talk about why it is performing so poorly, what do you think is the real problem? And do you see any improvement coming in the second half of the season?

GENE: There’s usually no simple answer when something falls well short of expectations, and that’s definitely the case here. It all starts with the players. There are huge personnel deficiencies at linebacker and defensive end, which has drastically impacted Florida State’s ability to get pressure on quarterbacks. If you throw out the four sacks against North Carolina, FSU has just two in its other five games combined! Linebacker play has been horrific both in stopping the run and in coverage. And in spots where the team's personnel should be strong – defensive tackle and defensive back – the units have massively underachieved, outside of Asante Samuel Jr. at cornerback.

But even with those personnel limitations, you certainly can’t give the coaches a pass. The fact that there has been zero improvement through six games is telling. I get that between everything going on -- injuries, departures, personnel shortcomings and a limited offseason -- this staff has been dealt a lousy hand. But at some point, the defense needs to show some progress. The positive is there’s a good chance to do that in the final five games. Outside of Clemson, the other four opponents all rank outside the top 40 in total and scoring offense. The bye week should also allow several players to heal up and give the staff time to correct numerous mistakes. So, I do expect an improved defensive effort down the stretch, but it will probably still be below average.

COREY: It's apparently just guys wanting to make plays! FSU is the only school in the country that has defenders who actually want to do TOO much and go fly all over the field to make as many plays as possible. That's the real issue. Guys just want to win too badly. They want to do their job and someone else's job ... what a nightmare!

Or, and hear me out on this, they're just not being coached very well. I have no idea what is happening at practice and in the position rooms. I have no idea if the coaches have a sound game plan each week and the players just ignore it. or if the players are confused, or if the players don't truly buy in to what they're being taught. But what is quite obvious is that Florida State, through six games, has the worst defense in school history. At some point, really at any point, that falls on the coaching staff. Communicate better. Teach better. Get them to understand. Even if means simplifying to the point of being rudimentary. When a defense is consistently confused, when there are constant busts and breakdowns seemingly on every series (at least in regards to the Louisville game), then that is on the coaching staff. FSU isn't incredibly talented, but it isn't a high school team either. And at Louisville, it looked like a high school team. That's an embarrassment, and that comes down to not being prepared to play.