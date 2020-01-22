The 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference football schedules were released Wednesday morning. And along with previously announced non-conference games against West Virginia and Boise State in the first three weeks of the season, the Seminoles also will face ACC Atlantic Division foes Clemson, North Carolina State, Louisville and Wake Forest in the first seven games.

The Florida State football team won't have to wait long to find out where it stands in Mike Norvell's first season as head coach.

FSU will have a little extra time before sorting out state supremacy. For the second year in a row, the Seminoles won't face rival Miami until early November. They also will get 10 days to prepare for their annual battle with rival Florida.

The extra prep time before taking on the Gators won't come without a price, however, as it's a direct result of a return to Thursday night football. For the first time since 2014, when the Seminoles rallied for a victory at Louisville, the 'Noles will be back in action on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Syracuse.

That game will feature the dreaded five-day turnaround following a home game on the previous Saturday, Nov. 14, against Boston College.

Here is a complete look at Florida State's 2020 schedule.

Check back with Warchant for complete analysis from our Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark: