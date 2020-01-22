News More News
FSU Football's 2020 schedule released; features return to Thursday night

The Florida State football team won't have to wait long to find out where it stands in Mike Norvell's first season as head coach.

The 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference football schedules were released Wednesday morning. And along with previously announced non-conference games against West Virginia and Boise State in the first three weeks of the season, the Seminoles also will face ACC Atlantic Division foes Clemson, North Carolina State, Louisville and Wake Forest in the first seven games.

FSU will have a little extra time before sorting out state supremacy. For the second year in a row, the Seminoles won't face rival Miami until early November. They also will get 10 days to prepare for their annual battle with rival Florida.

The extra prep time before taking on the Gators won't come without a price, however, as it's a direct result of a return to Thursday night football. For the first time since 2014, when the Seminoles rallied for a victory at Louisville, the 'Noles will be back in action on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Syracuse.

That game will feature the dreaded five-day turnaround following a home game on the previous Saturday, Nov. 14, against Boston College.

Here is a complete look at Florida State's 2020 schedule.

Florida State Football 2020 Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time

Sept. 5

West Virginia

Atlanta

TBA

Sept. 12

Samford

Doak Campbell

TBA

Sept. 19

Boise State

Boise, Idaho

TBA

Sept. 26

OFF

Oct. 3

N.C. State

Raleigh, N.C.

TBA

Oct. 10

Clemson

Doak Campbell

TBA

Oct. 17

Wake Forest

Doak Campbell

TBA

Oct. 24

Louisville

Louisville, Ky.

TBA

Oct. 31

Pittsburgh

Doak Campbell

TBA

Nov. 7

Miami

Miami Gardens

TBA

Nov. 14

Boston College

Doak Campbell

TBA

Nov. 19

Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y.

8 p.m.

Nov. 28

Florida

Doak Campbell

TBA

