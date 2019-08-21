After an extremely impressive summer on the recruiting trail, the Florida State football team now has 21 commitments for the 2020 class, and the Seminoles rank No. 7 nationally in the Rivals team rankings.

The only schools above them currently are LSU, Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Michigan -- six teams with a combined record of 73-11 one year ago.

Florida State was 5-7.

So while the early signing period for football is still four months away -- and a lot can happen between now and then -- no one could blame FSU recruiting coordinator David Kelly for smiling when asked about this class.

"We've positioned ourselves in a great position," Kelly told Warchant during the Seminoles' annual Media Day on Sunday. "And that, along with us knowing that we're going to have an outstanding football season, I feel really good about our recruiting class."

