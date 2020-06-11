"Absolutely," Norvell said Thursday during an interview through the Seminole Boosters website. "And to see that plan, I think it's got a lot of positives to it. I know it's not finalized, probably going to look at that this next week. But I think it does address a lot of the needs in regards to helping transition guys back in a very positive manner."

The move, which will provide schools nearly three extra weeks of preseason preparation, still has to be approved by the NCAA Division I Council next week. But even before that happens, FSU head coach Mike Norvell said he was elated about the proposal.

In an effort to help college football teams make up for time lost during the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA's Football Oversight Committee approved a recommendation on Thursday that will allow college coaches to begin formal workouts with their teams on July 13.

The additional weeks won't be fully devoted to on-field activities, and there will be strict limitations in place. But Norvell said it will be a major help for teams like Florida State, which only got in three spring practices before college campuses were shut down in mid-March.

"[It] allows a couple of things in regards to getting some of that extra time back," the Seminoles' first-year head coach said. "Maybe not out on the practice field, but just when it comes to meetings and walk-throughs and things like that. It could be very positive at least being able to help these guys in their preparation for fall camp."

According to reports, players will be able to participate in eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film study during the first two weeks. They then will be able to take part in 20 hours per week of organized activities in preparation for the official start of preseason camp on Aug. 7.

FSU's players returned to campus for voluntary workouts on June 1, while many other programs are still preparing to begin that process.

Because of NCAA regulations, Norvell said he can't speak about how the voluntary workouts are going so far. But he did share that it's been exciting to see the players back inside the team's facilities.

"It's been a great week," Norvell said. "At least having our guys back in Tallahassee, it's been wonderful to see them coming in and out of the building. Just being around them. There's nothing like being side by side with these guys. Just to see the smiles on their faces. I know they're all excited about being able to utilize the facility."

Norvell was joined on Thursday's interview by first-year linebackers coach Chris Marve, who asked about his role with the team and how he plans to coach the Florida State linebackers whenever practice gets under way.

His answer was a simple one.

"When it comes to stopping the run, you just tackle the guy with the football," Marve said. "And do so in a fashion where he has not gained a ton of yards. So, obviously where under Coach (Adam) Fuller's vision, and his tutelage, so we want to make it as simple as we can for our guys but as complex and varied as we can for our opponents as possible."

Marve made it clear that he likes what he has seen from the Seminoles' linebackers so far.

"One thing is we're fortunate to have young men who really, really love this game of football," he said. "They put in a very impressive amount of time in tot studying the game and studying what we're asking them to do."

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council















