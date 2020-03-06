FSU football's roster gets a brand-new look ... call it 'Body by Storms'
The final session of their nine-week Tour of Duty had concluded one day earlier, and spring practice was only a day away.
So when head coach Mike Norvell addressed the 91 members of his Florida State football team early Friday morning, he wanted to give them an idea of how far they had come during these past couple of months.
As a team, Norvell told them, they had produced nearly 700 pounds of "positive growth" -- 695 to be exact. That included some incredible individual weight gains, such as 18 pounds for linebacker Emmett Rice and 16 pounds for wide receiver Tamorrion Terry, and dramatic losses like 15 pounds for center Baveon Johnson.
All told, nearly 30 players were at least 10 pounds heavier or lighter, depending on which direction was needed.
“They’ve really started to change their bodies,” Norvell said during his pre-spring practice press conference later Friday morning. “And the strength numbers of what we’ve been able to accomplish and the work we’ve been able to get done in our Tour of Duty (winter conditioning program), it’s been a lot of fun to watch.”
Of course, many of the Seminoles didn't need a recap from Norvell to know how much things have changed.
They've seen the numbers flip on the scales, and they've witnessed how much additional weight teammates are slinging around during workouts.
“A lot of guys on the team come to me flexing when they leave the weight room,” senior defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen said with a smile. “[They're] excited about the gains they’re making.”
Norvell gave much of the credit for that development to Josh Storms, FSU's director of football strength and conditioning, who came with Norvell from Memphis. And also to Marisa Faibish, the Seminoles' director of sports nutrition, who was already on staff when he arrived.
