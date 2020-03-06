All told, nearly 30 players were at least 10 pounds heavier or lighter, depending on which direction was needed.

“They’ve really started to change their bodies,” Norvell said during his pre-spring practice press conference later Friday morning. “And the strength numbers of what we’ve been able to accomplish and the work we’ve been able to get done in our Tour of Duty (winter conditioning program), it’s been a lot of fun to watch.”

Of course, many of the Seminoles didn't need a recap from Norvell to know how much things have changed.

They've seen the numbers flip on the scales, and they've witnessed how much additional weight teammates are slinging around during workouts.

“A lot of guys on the team come to me flexing when they leave the weight room,” senior defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen said with a smile. “[They're] excited about the gains they’re making.”

Norvell gave much of the credit for that development to Josh Storms, FSU's director of football strength and conditioning, who came with Norvell from Memphis. And also to Marisa Faibish, the Seminoles' director of sports nutrition, who was already on staff when he arrived.