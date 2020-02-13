So on Thursday morning, at 6 a.m., the new Florida State football coach was perhaps the loudest person inside the Indoor Practice Facility during the Seminoles' grueling Tour of Duty conditioning drills.

*ALSO SEE: Observations and player notes from the Tour of Duty drills

He walked from station to station. Quickly. Always barking at the players to "finish" every drill.

There's a standard he's trying to instill in the FSU football program. A bar he's trying to set. And it doesn't start in September. It starts here. In the winter. At 6 a.m. In a humid practice facility.

Norvell understands first-hand how important these drills are. Not just for physical conditioning, but mental conditioning as well.

So he stalks the 100-yard field, encouraging, cajoling, admonishing everyone in his vision.

"Everything you see from me is going to be who I am," Norvell said on Thursday after the workout. "I love what I get to do. I'm in coaching because I want to impact. I want to be able to help inspire, I want to be able to teach. I want to make sure that everybody is pushing and building in the same direction.

"Because we've got guys that are in the program right now that weigh more than they've ever weighed, they're stronger than they've ever been and working at a level that's extremely impressive. Responding to that success and some of the positive gains is sometimes harder than responding to adversity. Because you get complacent, you get comfortable, you fee like you've arrived. So that's why everybody's got to push. And I'm here to help those guys in that process."