FSU Football scholarship count & needs analysis as transfer deadline looms
With five players recently entering the transfer portal and an important NCAA transfer deadline looming this weekend, now is a good time to take a closer look at the Florida State football team's tentative scholarship count -- and needs analysis -- for the 2022 season.
Based on our unofficial count as of April 26, FSU currently has 82 of a possible 85 roster spots filled, with two more that could be accounted for if players who previously committed or signed are able to enroll this summer.
That would put the Seminoles at 84, although it's important to note that this list is unofficial -- it is entirely possible that a walk-on has been placed on scholarship, or that a player believed to be on scholarship is actually a walk-on. But based on the information we have available, this is FSU's current scholarship breakdown.
And because we believe the Seminoles are hoping to add a few more players through the transfer portal this offseason, that means there could be some additional departures before this Sunday, May 1, which is the deadline for athletes in fall sports to enter the portal if they hope to be eligible at a new school this fall.
With that being said, here is the Seminoles' projected scholarship breakdown for 2022, along with analysis of positions that could still be bolstered through the transfer portal.
QUARTERBACK (3)
The Seminoles have 3 current players on scholarship
Jordan Travis, R-Jr.
Tate Rodemaker, R-So.
A.J. Duffy, Fr.
Needs or additions? It doesn't seem likely that the 'Noles will add another quarterback at this point, but it's not completely out of the question.
RUNNING BACK (5)
The Seminoles have 5 current players on scholarship
D.J. Williams, R-Jr.
Treshaun Ward, R-So.
Lawrance Toafili, R-So.
Trey Benson, R-So.
Rodney Hill, Fr.
Needs or additions? None expected; only if a potential star becomes available.
OFFENSIVE LINE (16)
The Seminoles have 13 current players on scholarship and 3 freshmen arriving this summer
Kayden Lyles, R-Sr.
Dillan Gibbons, R-Sr.
Bless Harris, R-Jr.
Robert Scott, R-So.
Maurice Smith, R-So.
Zane Herring, R-So.
Thomas Shrader, R-So.
Lloyd Willis, R-So.
Darius Washington, R-So.
Rod Orr, R-Fr.
Bryson Estes, R-Fr.
Kanaya Charlton, Fr.
Daughtry Richardson, Fr.
*Jaylen Early, Fr.
*Qaeshon Sapp, Fr.
*Julian Armella, Fr.
* -- 2022 signees who are expected to enroll this summer.
Note: Four-star prospect Antavious Woody committed to Florida State but did not officially sign with the Seminoles in February. He is believed to be working to qualify academically; if that happens, this number could increase to 17.
Needs or additions? Another proven transfer addition, particularly, at tackle, could help this group immensely. But they're probably at a point now where they don't need to add bodies for depth purposes.
