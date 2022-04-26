FSU Football scholarship count & needs analysis as transfer deadline looms

With five players recently entering the transfer portal and an important NCAA transfer deadline looming this weekend, now is a good time to take a closer look at the Florida State football team's tentative scholarship count -- and needs analysis -- for the 2022 season.

Based on our unofficial count as of April 26, FSU currently has 82 of a possible 85 roster spots filled, with two more that could be accounted for if players who previously committed or signed are able to enroll this summer.

That would put the Seminoles at 84, although it's important to note that this list is unofficial -- it is entirely possible that a walk-on has been placed on scholarship, or that a player believed to be on scholarship is actually a walk-on. But based on the information we have available, this is FSU's current scholarship breakdown.

And because we believe the Seminoles are hoping to add a few more players through the transfer portal this offseason, that means there could be some additional departures before this Sunday, May 1, which is the deadline for athletes in fall sports to enter the portal if they hope to be eligible at a new school this fall.

With that being said, here is the Seminoles' projected scholarship breakdown for 2022, along with analysis of positions that could still be bolstered through the transfer portal.

