Warchant TV: FSU Football scrimmage highlights
Saturday's second scrimmage of the preseason for Florida State and final session before fall classes resume saw the defense win the day according to FSU head football coach Mike Norvell and his coordinators. The footage is provided by the FSU Sports Information Department. Florida State has Sunday off and will resume practice on Monday morning.
