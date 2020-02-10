Watch the video below and read the following text for a complete breakdown of what Scott brings to the Seminoles.

First up is Arkansas offensive tackle signee Robert Scott , who flipped to the Seminoles in late January after originally being committed to Ole Miss.

Over the next few weeks, Warchant will take a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

The Skinny on Scott: This was a massive flip for FSU because offensive tackle was such a major position of need. The Seminoles not only beat out the Rebels for Scott's services but also the home-state Arkansas Razorbacks.

New offensive line coach Alex Atkins played a key role in pulling Scott, but the three-star prospect also was very impressed by head coach Mike Norvell and the culture he is trying to instill in the program. Even though FSU's starters at offensive tackle are uncertain heading into 2020, it would be a lot to ask for Scott to play as a true freshman. It's not out of the question, however, as he possesses great size and length for his age.

Strengths: Extends his hands very well in passing situations, and once he locks in on a defender, he controls the blocks quite well. Also does a good job of hitting the second level and riding his blocks vertically. ... Reputation for being very serious and dedicated to improving his craft.

Weaknesses: Footwork can stand to get better, especially as things speed up on the college level. He'll have to work on not lunging toward defenders and maintaining proper balance.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council