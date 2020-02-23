He also broke his own state record with a time of 6.79 seconds; Wren established the previous mark of 6.82 in 2018.

Wren, who signed with the Seminoles in February, won his fourth consecutive Louisiana state championship in the 60 meters on Saturday.

Speedy Florida State running back signee Corey Wren might actually be getting faster.

While pleased with the victory, Wren said he actually expected to post a faster time.

"I was a little disappointed -- the goal was 6.6," Wren told the Baton Rouge Advocate, adding that he expects to lower that time at next month's national meet.

Wren was rated a three-star prospect by Rivals but is considered one of the fastest players in the country.

