It has been a wild recruiting ride for Rivals100 wide receiver Malachi Wideman. It appeared during the early signing period that the Venice (Fla.) High standout would sign with FSU since he had been committed for months, but he began to reconsider after the Seminoles made a coaching change late in the 2019 season.

New FSU coach Mike Norvell made it clear from the start that he wanted to keep Wideman in this class, and he immediately made an in-home visit to try to convince him to sign with the Seminoles in December. But that didn't happen -- even after Wideman and his family took their official visit to FSU on the final weekend before the early signing period. The receiver told the media after that visit that he would definitely be signing with the 'Noles, but he later changed his mind.

In recent weeks, Wideman has been visiting other programs. He took officials to Oregon, Tennessee and Ole Miss, and the Rebels and Volunteers appear to be the biggest threats to Florida State.

One interesting aspect of those trips, with the exception of Oregon, is that each school has been convinced that it had the best chance to land Wideman after he visited. First it was Tennessee that expected him to flip after he visited there on Jan. 24; Wideman instead declined to commit when the Volunteers made an in-home visit. Now it's Ole Miss that is exuding confidence.

So what does it all mean?