If you’re not able to get to Doak Campbell Stadium for every Florida State game, the window to purchase single-game tickets is opening soon.

FSU athletics will begin selling single-game tickets on June 18 at 9 a.m. There will also be an early-access window on June 17 for boosters. Tickets are capped to a maximum of six per game.

All single-game ticket locations will be in the visiting team’s allotment. Availability for single-game tickets varies, with limited quantities for home games against Clemson and Florida.

All tickets will be mobile passes in 2024 and must be saved to a mobile wallet (no screenshots).

FSU’s pricing varies by game:

Sept. 2 — Boston College, $50

Sept. 14 — Memphis, $40

Sept. 21 — California, $50

Oct. 5 — Clemson, $125

Nov. 2 — North Carolina, $50

Nov. 23 — Charleston Southern, $40

Nov. 30 — Florida, $125

Only two times for home games have been set: FSU vs. BC is at 7:30 p.m., while FSU-Memphis is at noon.

Fans who aren't Seminole Boosters can join ahead of the June 18 window and jump in to purchase on June 17.

