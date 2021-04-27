Projected Starters: Redshirt junior Ontaria Wilson, redshirt senior Andrew Parchment, redshirt junior Keyshawn Helton

This depth chart is difficult to project because FSU's two most experienced returning receivers -- Wilson and Helton -- have not exactly proven to consistent difference-makers. So there should be plenty of opportunities for underclassmen to push their way into the rotation.

Wilson has started 15 games the past two years, but he only caught 30 passes last season and 21 the year before. He has three career touchdown catches. The story is somewhat similar for Helton, although it's important to note that he missed the final seven games of the 2019 campaign with a devastating knee injury, and he played with a bulky knee brace in 2020. Helton has started seven career games in his three seasons at FSU and has recorded 42 receptions for 534 yards and six touchdowns.

Having said that, there is reason for additional optimism this fall. Helton looked much more explosive while playing without a knee brace this spring, and Wilson seemed to benefit from the Seminoles' improved quarterback play. He was on the receiving end of several long passes in practices and scrimmages against the first-team defense.

The addition of Parchment should provide a significant boost as well. The grad transfer from Kansas, who is set to arrive this summer, caught 65 passes for 831 yards and seven touchdowns with the Jayhawks in 2019 after transferring in from junior college. His production decreased last season, but that can be attributed to a dreadful 0-9 season for Kansas and former head coach Les Miles.

Parchment will be tasked with picking up Mike Norvell's offense in just a few months and also developing timing with the Seminoles' quarterbacks, but it will be a major disappointment if he isn't a huge part of the passing attack this fall.

If Parchment, Wilson and Helton end up being the starting trio, they will be one of the most experienced groups in the country -- one fifth-year senior, one fifth-year junior and one fourth-year junior.

Top Challengers: Freshman Malik McClain, Redshirt freshman Ja'Khi Douglas, Freshman Destyn Hill

As mentioned above, there definitely will be opportunities for these young wideouts -- and even the ones in the next group below -- to battle for starting jobs. Nothing at this position should be set in stone.