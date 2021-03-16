While some schools, including the University of Florida, will not be holding spring games in front of fans again this year, the Florida State Seminoles are moving forward with theirs after a one-year hiatus.

But it will feature a different format from years' past.

FSU opened ticket sales to the general public for the 2021 spring game on Tuesday morning, and the school also has provided details for the day's events.

It will be played in Doak Campbell Stadium at 5 p.m. on April 10 and will be "streamed" by the ACC Network.

Instead of a full-length game, this year's event is being described as a scrimmage featuring two 12-minute quarters. And each quarter will feature a brief break in the middle.

