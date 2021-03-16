FSU football spring game details released; tickets on sale to public
While some schools, including the University of Florida, will not be holding spring games in front of fans again this year, the Florida State Seminoles are moving forward with theirs after a one-year hiatus.
But it will feature a different format from years' past.
FSU opened ticket sales to the general public for the 2021 spring game on Tuesday morning, and the school also has provided details for the day's events.
It will be played in Doak Campbell Stadium at 5 p.m. on April 10 and will be "streamed" by the ACC Network.
Instead of a full-length game, this year's event is being described as a scrimmage featuring two 12-minute quarters. And each quarter will feature a brief break in the middle.
***Spring practice promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with new subscription***
*ALSO SEE: Schoffel: Key to Milton's FSU comeback story might not be physical at all
"The game will include some individual and special teams work before and after the two quarters," according to the school's official website.
Tickets for the scrimmage cost $10 in the main bowl and $40 for the Champions Club, although those premium seats are only available to season ticket holders. The school is selling up to 10,000 general admission tickets, and 4,000 tickets are being made available to students.
Main gates to the stadium will open at 4 p.m., one hour before kickoff.
Tailgating Info
Parking will be available in several lots for $8 with tailgating options available. Based on weather, FSU plans to open lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 14 at noon. Tailgating is allowed in all lots except Lot 9. The tailgating lots will be open at 50 percent capacity; Lot 9 will feature 100 percent capacity.
Free parking will be available in lots 11 and 19.
Safety guidelines
From FSU's official site: "We will ask that all attendees practice social distancing when seated in the main bowl and champions club. Masks will be required when entering and moving around within the stadium. Masks are required while seated unless you are eating/drinking."
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council