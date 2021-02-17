FSU Football Spring Preview: Running backs look to build on 2020 success
With Florida State's spring football practice tentatively set to begin on March 9, we are previewing each position on offense and defense leading up to that date. We begin our previews today with the running backs.
Along with each story, there will be a video discussion featuring at least two of our staff members. Be sure to watch the one below featuring Ira Schoffel and Aslan Hajivandi.
Don't miss out on our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial
There might be some debate about who deserves most of the credit, but there is no disputing the fact that the FSU running game made great strides last season.
Thanks in part to an improved offensive line and the emergence of dynamic dual-threat quarterback Jordan Travis, the Seminoles averaged 5.1 yards per carry and 199.9 rushing yards per game in 2020. That was a substantial improvement from one year earlier, when FSU averaged 3.8 yards per carry and 140.7 yards per game -- despite having future NFL tailback Cam Akers as the featured back.
Travis ended up being the Seminoles' leading rusher last season, so his impact cannot be minimized, but FSU's top three tailbacks all averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry. So they deserve plenty of praise as well.
Returning players
Jashaun Corbin, who transferred in last season from Texas A&M, was the workhorse of the group with 81 carries for 401 yards and five touchdowns. Corbin got off to a bit of a slow start while coming back from a serious hamstring injury, but he got better and better as the year progressed. He rushed for more than 60 yards in three of the final four games after breaking that mark just once in the first five. Corbin also was the most versatile of the backs; he caught 19 passes for 115 yards and also played a wildcat quarterback role in short-yardage situations.
While Corbin was a force between the tackles, freshman Lawrance Toafili displayed the potential to be a gamebreaker in somewhat limited action. The highly touted newcomer from St. Petersburg only tallied 37 carries on the season, but he averaged an eye-popping 9.6 yards per carry. Toafili barely played in four of FSU's games, but he was outstanding in four others. In the season finale against Duke, he racked up 117 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries; he also caught three passes for 26 yards.
The Seminoles also return Ja'Khi Douglas and Corey Wren, who saw limited action as freshmen, former walk-on Deonte Sheffield and walk-on Treshaun Ward.
The only departure from 2020 was junior college transfer La'Damian Webb, who was a fan favorite and proved to be very productive (392 yards, 5.3 yards per carry), but he "opted out" late in the year and has since transferred.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news