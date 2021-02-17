Jashaun Corbin, who transferred in last season from Texas A&M, was the workhorse of the group with 81 carries for 401 yards and five touchdowns. Corbin got off to a bit of a slow start while coming back from a serious hamstring injury, but he got better and better as the year progressed. He rushed for more than 60 yards in three of the final four games after breaking that mark just once in the first five. Corbin also was the most versatile of the backs; he caught 19 passes for 115 yards and also played a wildcat quarterback role in short-yardage situations.

While Corbin was a force between the tackles, freshman Lawrance Toafili displayed the potential to be a gamebreaker in somewhat limited action. The highly touted newcomer from St. Petersburg only tallied 37 carries on the season, but he averaged an eye-popping 9.6 yards per carry. Toafili barely played in four of FSU's games, but he was outstanding in four others. In the season finale against Duke, he racked up 117 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries; he also caught three passes for 26 yards.

The Seminoles also return Ja'Khi Douglas and Corey Wren, who saw limited action as freshmen, former walk-on Deonte Sheffield and walk-on Treshaun Ward.

The only departure from 2020 was junior college transfer La'Damian Webb, who was a fan favorite and proved to be very productive (392 yards, 5.3 yards per carry), but he "opted out" late in the year and has since transferred.