Florida State's newfound momentum on the recruiting trail appears to be kicking into high gear as the Seminoles landed another commitment for the Class of 2021 on Saturday. Texas linebacker Jordan Eubanks, who recently dropped a "Top Six" list of schools and said he wasn't in a rush to make a commitment, apparently had a change of heart. On Saturday, he announced on Twitter that he has committed to the 'Noles.





Eubanks, a three-star prospect from Denton, Texas, announced earlier this month that his top schools were FSU, Arkansas, Michigan State, Pitt, Colorado and Arizona. Because of the national recruiting shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eubanks has not visited many college campuses. *INSTANT REACTION: Michael Langston calls Eubanks a 'big-time hitter' As a junior in high school, he was credited with 63 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. This was FSU coach Mike Norvell's post on Twitter following the announcement:

Great day to be a Florida State Seminole! Keep ‘em coming! #Nolefamily got a Florida born Big Hitter coming! Bringing the #940tothe850! #KeepClimbing pic.twitter.com/1FzOWuvvkk — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) May 30, 2020