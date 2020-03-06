Warchant TV: FSU strength coach Storms sees progress, transformation
Florida State director of strength and conditioning Josh Storms used his first opportunity talking to the media to outline his philosophy in the weight room, whether he did any research into the previous strength staff and why numbers can be deceiving. Storms also shares his coaching pedigree and how he and head coach Mike Norvell are on the same page in building the right kind of athlete
