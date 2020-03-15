By the time the visit was over, it was clear that FSU made a major impression.

"Probably the top school. They took the lead for sure," Riley said. "I know my mom also had an amazing time. They have the lead for me."

So what was it that stood out so much to Riley about this Florida State visit?

"It was amazing," he said. "The way they ran the practice is familiar to the way my high school runs it. Took a tour around campus, and it's gorgeous. Not going to lie, with the trees and campus, it was beautiful."

Because Riley is originally from Washington State and had never been on FSU's campus before, everything about the visit was new. He especially liked spending time with the coaching staff, in particular head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson.

"It also really felt like family in talking with Coach Woodson, Coach Norvell and Coach Fuller ... had some amazing talks," Riley said. "I have to come up here soon again."

Riley also liked what he saw from the Seminoles' practice on Thursday.