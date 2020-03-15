'It was amazing' ... FSU football takes lead for rising 2021 DB Riley
While a lot of prospects visit college campuses during the spring in hopes of landing a scholarship offer, that wasn't the case for Bloomingdale defensive back Philip Riley when he made his way to Tallahassee late last week.
Riley picked up his offer from the Florida State coaching staff in January. So this trip was about seeing the Seminoles take part in a live practice, watching the coaches in action and getting a feel for his comfort level on campus.
Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
By the time the visit was over, it was clear that FSU made a major impression.
"Probably the top school. They took the lead for sure," Riley said. "I know my mom also had an amazing time. They have the lead for me."
So what was it that stood out so much to Riley about this Florida State visit?
"It was amazing," he said. "The way they ran the practice is familiar to the way my high school runs it. Took a tour around campus, and it's gorgeous. Not going to lie, with the trees and campus, it was beautiful."
Because Riley is originally from Washington State and had never been on FSU's campus before, everything about the visit was new. He especially liked spending time with the coaching staff, in particular head coach Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson.
"It also really felt like family in talking with Coach Woodson, Coach Norvell and Coach Fuller ... had some amazing talks," Riley said. "I have to come up here soon again."
Riley also liked what he saw from the Seminoles' practice on Thursday.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news